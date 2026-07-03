'Hopefully it grabbed a few people’s attention' - Royal Ascot winner Zac Lloyd aiming for the top as he eyes Africa's greatest race

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High-flying Australian jockey Zac Lloyd said he hopes his successful British stint made people sit up and take note as he eyes another major international meeting.

Lloyd, 22, is based in Australia but became a Royal Ascot winner last month when partnering Moonfall to success in the Britannia Stakes for George Boughey, while he also rode winners for William Haggas and Charlie Appleby during a short British stint.

"It went a lot better than I could have dreamt about," he said. "I had a very good agent in Tony Hind, who did a fantastic job. It’s hard to look good on bad horses, but if you get chances then you can show what you can do. Hopefully, this stint grabbed a few people’s attention.

"It definitely wasn’t a one-off. Ascot was a great highlight and that’s a tick off the list, but I don't want to be known as a big Australian jockey. As a young rider, I want to be seen competing at the best meetings in the world and riding winners.

"The Dubai World Cup would be fantastic to compete in. I’d love to do America, but it’s very hard for international riders to get there, Japan has fantastic racing, and Hong Kong would be the end goal. The racing there is fantastic and it really suits Australian riders, as we've seen with Zac Purton."

Zac Lloyd drives Moonfall (yellow) to victory in the Britannia Stakes on day three of Royal Ascot Credit: Getty Images for Ascot racecourse

Having made an immediate impression in Britain, Lloyd has arrived in South Africa with designs on the nation's greatest race, the Durban July, which takes place at Greyville on Saturday.

His father Jeff rode all over the world and was crowned champion jockey in South Africa six times, but his son has been tasked with settling a familial score.

"Dad was born in England but started riding here and I was born here," said Lloyd. "He’s probably considered the best rider ever from South Africa, but he couldn’t win the Durban July, so I’ve got to do it for the family. He tried about 25 times and finished third about 12 times.

"It’s always been on the radar to come and ride here, but it didn’t quite fall into place last year. My dad came over to give it one last shot with Justin Snaith, who is a very good trainer. They kept in touch and now is the right time."

Lloyd will partner Snaith's Regulation in the R10 million (£460,000/€538,000) race and, although he has yet to ride at the Durban track, he has been filled with confidence after partnering the four-year-old in a piece of work on Tuesday.

Durban July: takes over racing in South Africa Credit: Gallo Images

"He gave me a lovely ride," said Lloyd. "He’s a very good-looking horse. Nothing went right on his last start and it was a very messy race, so you can put a line through that one. He’s had throat surgery and that seems to have gone well as he's very clear-winded.

"He’s extremely well-weighted being a four-year-old gelding carrying 52kg, so you’ve got three-year-old fillies giving him a couple of kilos, which is unheard of. I’m sure if I get a smooth passage around from barrier two, it won’t be too tricky. I’m sure he’s going to run very well."

Having had time to reflect on his visit to Britain, Lloyd had one key observation.

He said: "I thought the whip rules were quite extreme, but actually, riding over there, I thought it improved my riding and made me not rely on it. I wasn’t a fan of that at all and it was the one thing I was most concerned about, but I ended up enjoying it."

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