Racing Victoria cancels recent appointment of highly regarded chief vet following accusations of historic death threats

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Racing Victoria (RV) has reversed its appointment of a new chief veterinary officer after it emerged he was charged in 2018 and accused of leaving several voicemails in which he threatened to kill a Melbourne Racing Club executive.

It was announced on Monday that Glenn Robertson-Smith, who is currently employed by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, had agreed to return to Australia and take up the role as RV's chief veterinary officer on August 10 but on Tuesday Racing Victoria chief executive Aaron Morrison told Australian outlet Racenet : "Based on information confirmed today we have decided we will not be proceeding with the appointment.

"Further, I have initiated a review of our internal processes to ensure that they are as rigorous as possible. A decision on the appointment of another chief veterinary officer will be made in due course."

Robertson-Smith is said to have admitted the charge in Melbourne Magistrates Court of "using a carriage service to menace or harass" and was sentenced with a diversion order, rather than facing criminal conviction.

When announcing his appointment, RV stated Robertson-Smith would lead a team "officiating at 530 race meetings annually, oversee RV’s anti-doping programme and deliver a range of non-raceday welfare initiatives and veterinary services".

Robertson-Smith was said to have "more than 40 years’ experience across specialist clinical practice, academia, and large-scale racing and regulatory environments" and "boasts extensive experience working with racehorses".

RV also announced it had appointed Stephanie Chapman, who graduated in veterinary medicine from the University of Liverpool and most recently served as deputy chief veterinary officer at France Galop, to the role of deputy chief veterinary officer.

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