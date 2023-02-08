Race to the Kentucky Derby: premier US Classic to be subject of Netflix docuseries

Horseracing is set to join Netflix's stable of sports documentaries as the Racing Post understands the streaming service has commissioned a series based on this year's Kentucky Derby.

There are no plans yet to extend the series to racing outside the United States, but that could change in future years should it become a success.

It is the latest attempt to emulate the success of the hugely popular Formula 1 documentary series Drive To Survive which has been credited with boosting the popularity of that sport, especially in the US.