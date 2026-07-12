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Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at the age of 74
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar and father to two of the leading owners in world racing, has died in Doha at the age of 74.
Sheikh Hamad ruled the Gulf state from 1995 until abdicating in 2013 in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
It was therefore during his reign that Qatar became a major player in horseracing, both through key sponsorship investments in the sport in Britain and France, and the developing ownership interests of two of his children.
Sheikh Joaan Al Thani made an immediate splash through his Al Shaqab Racing entity with horses such as Olympic Glory and Toronado, and campaigned dual Arc winner Treve.
More recently, Wathnan Racing has become a major rival to the likes of Coolmore and Godolphin and, in the wake of Courage Mon Ami's victory in the 2023 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, it came to light that Sheikh Tamim – Sheikh Joaan's elder brother – was the man behind the emerging superpower.
In 2007, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) signed a partnership with France Galop, the most obvious outcome being the sponsorship of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe which began in October 2008 and which continues to this day.
The prize fund for the Arc immediately climbed to €4 million and by 2015 that figure had risen to €5m, making it more than twice as valuable as any other thoroughbred race in Europe, while the Prix du Jockey Club was added to the Qatar portfolio in 2021.
Leading the tributes from the racing world, France Galop president Guillaume de Saint-Seine said: "At this sad time, France Galop pays homage to the memory of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.
"It was under his reign that ties were forged which today continue to unite Qatar and French racing. Since 2007, the partnership between the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club and France Galop has made a major contribution to the international prestige of our flagship races and has become a cornerstone in the development of our institution.
"On behalf of France Galop, its board of directors and its committee, I extend our deepest condolences to his son, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and to the Al Thani family."
QREC also invested heavily at Goodwood, with the 'Glorious' meeting becoming the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2015, while under the sponsorship of Visit Qatar, the flagship Sussex Stakes will be run for £1.5m for the first time later this month.
And another Qatari investment vehicle, the sovereign wealth fund Qipco, became the backer of the British Champions Series and the new Champions Day meeting at Ascot in 2011.
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