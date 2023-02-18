Oisin Murphy continues hot start to comeback as he lands big sprint for Hugo Palmer in Qatar
Oisin Murphy continued his impressive return to action when following up Thursday's comeback winner at Chelmsford with success on the Hugo Palmer-trained Flaming Rib in Doha.
The three-time champion jockey, who won on his ride back on Thursday, was out of luck on three rides at the H H Amir Sword Festival on Friday but put that to rights in the local Group 3 Dukhan Sprint on Flaming Rib, who had a wide draw in stall 12 to overcome.
Despite being trapped fairly wide early doors, Flaming Rib closed down the leaders a furlong and a half out and went on to hold local runner Taxiwala who had won the six-furlong contest for the last two years.
Murphy said: "I rang Hugo at Christmas to ask if he was considering this race for the horse and he said he was. As a Flat jockey the beauty is you can ride all over the world. It's great to be here at such a fantastic meeting and big thanks to Hugo and Michael Owen as it was a big call to put me on the horse."
Flaming Rib is part-owed by Dooley Thoroughbreds who gave the horse a wonderful reception. Palmer said: "This is very notable as it's my first winner outside Europe."
Order scores
The Irish were not at the World Cup but they found the net in the opening Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup, which fittingly went the way of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Order Of Australia.
Ryan Moore was keen to make the running on the six-year-old and after bagging the rail in the back straight and had enough in reserve to hold local runner Band Width in the $500,000 contest.
Order Of Australia is a veteran of overseas assignments and is now set for a return to the Middle East for the Dubai Turf at Meydan next month.
Moore said: "He's a class horse on his day as a Breeders' Cup Mile winner and it's nice for him to get back on track. He's probably going to improve for the run and he was waiting a little bit in front."
Sponsors representative Charles O'Neil said: "This is the seventh year we've sponsored this race and this was the best renewal and also the most prize-money we've ever put on."
Read more:
Eustace poised to head home with a major Royal Ascot contender after Lightning strike
Lucander lands another big pot for George Baker as Bahrain turf series concludes
Tom Segal had a 16-1 winner last Saturday - get 50% off for three months and access his expert advice
The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.