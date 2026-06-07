Maxfield gains first Grade 1 via Englishman in New York

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Trainer Cherie DeVaux and jockey Jose Ortiz not only claimed Saturday’s Belmont Stakes at Saratoga but were the figures behind another colt who looked to have the world at his feet.

C R K Stable’s Englishman equalled a seven-furlong track record time of 1min 20.40sec, which has stood since 1978, with a devastating victory in the Grade 1 Woody Stephens Stakes.



The three-year-old had been forwardly ridden in last month’s Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs, where he was run down by Crude Velocity and beaten three and three-quarter lengths, but his raw speed against the same rival proved telling over a shorter trip as he came home just under six lengths clear.

He is the first Grade 1 winner – in fact, the first at Graded level – from the first crop of Darley sire Maxfield. The Grade 1 Clark Stakes winner, standing at Jonabell Farm for $50,000 this season, has supplied three other black-type winners.

“It doesn't surprise me,” said DeVaux of the time. “This horse is so fast that we kind of get a glimpse of it when he runs. He runs like that and almost broke the track record at Fair Grounds wrapped up. The sky is the limit for him, but I believe that's at six and seven furlongs.”

Ortiz praised the colt’s speed, too.

“It was pretty amazing, but obviously the track is fast,” said the rider. “It was impressive. Very impressive.

"Last time, I had the number one hole, so I had to have his foot on the gas every step of the way and Crude Velocity beat me. Today, with a better position, I was going to run at my pace, and when I asked him to go, he was there for me.”

Englishman was bred in Kentucky by Fifth Avenue Bloodstock and is out of the winning Speightstown mare In It For The Gold. He was a $400,000 purchase at the 2024 Keeneland September Yearling Sale by Mayberry Farm.

Country Life Farm in Maryland bought In It For The Gold for $75,000 at Keeneland in late 2023 and is now set to reoffer her, in foal to Into Mischief, at Fasig-Tipton's November Sale.

"This is a thrill," Country Life’s Mike Pons told BloodHorse. "The little man can play a big man's game. It's beautiful.

"She'll probably go into the 'Night of the Stars' sale with her baby in the autumn. That could be a huge play for us. We don't get too many chances to hit one out of the park."

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