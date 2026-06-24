Loose filly caught on major US road with aid of a purse strap after five horses involved in trailer accident

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Trainer Kenny McPeek's five horses on board a trailer that was rear-ended were unharmed, even with two fillies getting loose and one running down a major road.

The horses were travelling from Louisville, in Kentucky, to Lexington when the trailer was rear-ended by a truck while in standstill traffic.

Two fillies escaped in the incident, with a video circulating showing one of the two wandering down the Henry Watterson Expressway.

A groom caught one of the fillies, with the other recovered by a bystander, whose quick thinking involved the use of a purse strap.

"Our trailer was stuck in traffic at a standstill, and then they were rear-ended by another truck," said McPeek, quoted by Bloodhorse. "When the truck got hit, it pushed the doors in, and it pushed them all forward. The best we can figure is they climbed out of the truck that way.

"Thankfully, we had them all bandaged. They hardly had a nick on them. They were pretty easy to catch. They didn't go very far; I don't think they really knew where to go.

"People watching were taking their belts off and putting them around their necks to use them as leads. One lady took her purse strap off, and they used it to catch the filly."

The crash was reported at 2.20pm local time and with the original van disabled from the crash, reinforcements were called in to move the horses to Lexington as quickly as possible.

McPeek, whose major wins include the three US Triple Crown races, added: "The hardest part was getting another truck there to transport the horses. The team did a great job. I'm glad it ended well. I've seen everything in my career."

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