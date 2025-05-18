Watch: Journalism overcomes dramatic interference to land Preakness Stakes - Heart Of Honor finishes fifth for Osbornes

Journalism overcame significant interference to land the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico as the Jamie Osborne-trained Heart Of Honor plugged on to finish fifth.

Journalism, who was sent off favourite for the Kentucky Derby and finished second to Sovereignty, was bumped repeatedly and had to force his way between Clever Again and Goal Oriented as he made his challenge in the home stretch.

By that time, Gosger had a considerable lead on the chasing pack and was not stopping under Luis Saez, but once in the clear Journalism and Umberto Rispoli powered home to score by half a length. Sandman finished third.

"I can't believe what this horse did today," Rispoli told NBC Sports. "Again I got into trouble at the quarter-pole, and look, he made himself keep going. It's all about him. It's a pleasure and a privilege to ride a horse like him.

"I was in a tough spot and it's unbelievable – I'm crying like a kid. When I crossed the line the first thing that crossed my mind was all of the 20 years of my career passed in front of me. I had to wait so long to be on a champion like this.

"Jerry Bailey says when there's a chance, you take it. It's your chance, and I do take it."

Watch the full replay: video courtesy of At The Races

Britain's Heart Of Honor, who was last seen finishing an agonising second in the UAE Derby, was outpaced from an early stage but stuck on gallantly under Saffie Osborne to finish just under nine lengths adrift of the winner.

Journalism powers home late for a dramatic win Credit: Getty Images

The Preakness was the latest big race to be the subject of interference and controversy after Zarigana was impeded and then awarded the French 1,000 Guineas in the stewards' room at Longchamp six days earlier.

Triple Crown dreams were quashed following the Kentucky Derby when trainer Bill Mott indicated Sovereignty would not line up in the Preakness, but he could be in for a rematch with Journalism in the final leg, the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, on June 7.

