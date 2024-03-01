Jason Watson handed one-month ban after returning positive test following 'innocent mistake'

Jason Watson will miss the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster after he was suspended from riding for a month after testing positive for a “notifiable medication” while riding in Bahrain, which the jockey said had been as the result of taking what he believed was a sleeping tablet to assist with insomnia.

Watson, 23, was found in breach of the rules at a hearing of the stewards of the Bahrain Turf Club on Tuesday, about which details emerged on Friday. The Group 1-winning jockey had been riding in Bahrain over the winter in his role with Sheikh Sultan Al Khalifa’s Al Mohamediya Racing.

Watson described the presence of a notifiable substance in his system after a random test at Sakhir racecourse in Bahrain on February 17 as “a completely innocent mistake but a moment of significant misjudgement”. The substance has not been named by Watson or the Bahraini stewards.

The jockey was banned from February 23 until March 23 inclusive, with the final day of his suspension falling on Pertemps Network Lincoln day at Doncaster. He was also fined 200 Bahraini Dinar (£421).

In a statement released on Friday, Watson said: "In my seven years of riding on a global stage this is the first time I have ever fallen foul of the jockey testing rules. I was suffering from insomnia and was offered, and took, what I thought to be an over-the-counter sleeping tablet. It was a completely innocent mistake but a moment of significant misjudgement.

“Although not a class A drug, I understand that taking a prescription drug, even though I thought it was an over-the-counter medication, is a serious matter. As my drug testing record proves, I am usually incredibly cautious about what I put into my body and won’t be making the same mistake again."

He added: “I would like to apologise to the Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club and Bahrain Turf Club and thank them for their professionalism and understanding of the events that have taken place. I would also like to stress my apologies to my employers, Al Mohamediya Racing, Sheikh Sultan and his family for the inconvenience of this case.

“Finally, I would like to thank the PJA, solicitor Rory Mac Neice and BHA chief medical adviser Dr Jerry Hill for all the support and effort they have put in to helping me with this unfortunate case. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

A former champion apprentice, Watson had ridden seven winners from 77 rides during the winter in Bahrain, with his most recent success coming on the day he was selected for testing.

Watson rode as stable jockey to Roger Charlton for three years before they parted ways in July 2021. During that time he claimed his most notable success when Quadrilateral landed the 2019 Group 1 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

In their report, the Bahraini stewards said: "Jason shared his honest and open admission as soon as he was made aware of the positive finding and was fined and suspended in line with the penalties imposed under the rules of REHC."

