World's best horse Equinox retired to stand at Shadai Stallion Station

Equinox , the world’s highest-rated racehorse, has been retired to stud after success in Sunday’s Japan Cup.

The four-year-old secured his sixth top-level victory in a row when beating 17 rivals in front of 85,000 people at Tokyo racecourse and he will now join his sire Kitasan Black at Shadai Stallion Station in Hokkaido.

Equinox’s stud fee has yet to be determined but his second career follows a sensational stint on the racecourse. Trained by Tetsuya Kimura, the striking colt was beaten on his first two starts as a three-year-old when going down by a length and a neck in the Satsuki Sho and Japanese Derby.

Equinox: an outstanding winner of the Dubai Sheema Classic in March Credit: Edward Whitaker

However, after his narrow defeat to Do Deuce, he was never beaten again. Equinox defeated the 2022 Dubai Turf winner Panthalassa in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) to record his first Grade 1 success and he followed up that breakthrough victory with success in the Arima Kinen.

A first start outside of Japan yielded a stunning performance in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March, when he decimated some high-quality European performers, including the subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Westover.

Zagrey took the Grosser Preis von Baden after finishing third behind Equinox in the Meydan Group 1, while the fourth, Mostahdaf, landed the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International.

Christophe Lemaire: jockey couldn't hold back his emotions after Sunday's Japan Cup

Further wins in the Takarazuka Kinen and Tenno Sho (Autumn) followed before his final start, in which he beat the star three-year-old filly Liberty Island by four lengths.

Equinox earned a rating of 133 by the Japan Racing Association and a Racing Post Rating of 134 for that scintillating performance. Christophe Lemaire partnered him for all of his starts, for which he earned £14,038,786.

