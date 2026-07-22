'They're gaining experience, know-how and producing better results' - Masquerade Ball's trainer on Japan's global rise

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The international ambition of Japanese trainers is advancing the nation's global standing, according to leading trainer Takahisa Tezuka.

Japan has become one of the world's most powerful racing nations, with multiple Group 1 winners like Equinox and Forever Young sweeping all before them across the globe, in top races on turf or dirt.

Japanese horses are increasingly represented at racing's marquee meetings in France, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Hong Kong and Britain, and each journey is playing a key part in the country's continued success, according to Tezuka.

The trainer is hoping he can reap the rewards of this approach when Masquerade Ball bids to give Japan a first win in the £2 million King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Masquerade Ball (near): galloped in preparation for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Wednesday Credit: Megan Rose Photography

"I think it’s because more and more trainers are challenging overseas now," Tezuka said when asked about the growing force of Japanese racing.

"Because of the frequency of this, trainers are gaining experience and the know-how to go overseas. Through that, they’re less nervous about attempting to go abroad. That’s why I think they’re producing better results."

While Tezuka is confident Masquerade Ball can take his form to a new level in another showdown with his Japan Cup conqueror Calandagan in the King George, the result will be secondary to the experience.

"It’s about enjoying it and seeing how much the horse has improved," he said at a press event organised by Ascot racecourse in Newmarket on Wednesday. "It’s one of the biggest races in Britain and it’s been a dream to bring the horse here. He's had the best preparation for it, he'll give it his all and we'll enjoy it. I’m very honoured to be able to participate in this race.

"Mr [Teruya] Yoshida, the owner of Masquerade Ball, was really keen to send him to the King George. The good prize-money is one of the factors why I chose to send him here, but Mr Yoshida would have sent him regardless of the prize because he understands racing."

Tezuka gained valuable insight into European racing when saddling Fierement to finish last of 12 in the 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Despite numerous attempts, including with dual runner-up Orfevre in 2012 and 2013, Europe's most valuable race still eludes Japanese trainers.

Tezuka said: "When I came then, I learned a lot and it was a very good experience. I think that’s working out now, for all I don't wish to share my learnings."

Training from James Horton's stable in Newmarket is significantly different to doing so from Tezuka's base at Miho training centre back home, with Masquerade Ball reportedly thriving in the more tranquil environment.

Fierement: a three-time Grade 1 winner for Takahisa Tezuka Credit: Japan Racing Association

He said: "The horse population there is very crowded, so horses are always feeling some intensity, whereas here, there's more space, more room and horses have a very good balance between that and relaxing.

"I have 20 boxes at Miho training centre. We rotate them between there and other training facilities to give them some time to relax, but here we don’t need to do that. Horses like to run and relax here."

Fellow Japanese trainer Hiroshi Miyamoto, whose star horse Wurttemberg has been preparing for the King George alongside Masquerade Ball, believes Japan's transition to global giant has been a gradual process.

He said: "I believe the quality of Japanese horses has been steadily increasing to the same level as overseas horses. They're now of the international standard, and that's why they can travel and compete."

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 6-4 Calandagan, 11-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Masquerade Ball, 7 Kalpana, 8 Goliath, Minnie Hauk, 28 Bay City Roller, 50 Wurttemberg, 100 Action, Lambourn

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