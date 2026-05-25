James McDonald handed ban and six-figure fine after being found guilty of careless riding in Romantic Warrior Triple Crown win

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Leading jockey James McDonald has been handed a suspension for careless riding after Romantic Warrior completed the Hong Kong Triple Crown on Sunday.

The 34-year-old rider, who has partnered Romantic Warrior for all of his starts since 2024, was steering the esteemed Danny Shum-trained eight-year-old to his 15th top-level victory in the Champions & Chater Cup.

However, the Hong Kong Jockey Club stewards found that McDonald had directed Romantic Warrior into the running line of Deep Monster 300 metres from the winning post, resulting in Deep Monster being checked to avoid contact with eventual runner-up Numbers. Deep Monster eventually finished third.

A stewards' inquiry into interference took place after the race, but the placings remained unaltered.

It marked the 20th Group 1 win of the season for McDonald, whose eight-day riding suspension will begin on June 3 and expire on Thursday, June 11.

In addition, the rider was handed a HK$120,000 fine.

After the win, McDonald said: "The boss said he's already an immortal and I totally agree with him. He didn't need to win this today to be that but he's put the cherry on top.

"He should be Horse of the Year this year and I think we've stamped that with the Triple Crown."

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