'It's like Brighton but the prize-money is huge' - Jamie Spencer on $2 million Kentucky Downs raid

Jamie Spencer is relishing the chance to continue his golden run for connections of Ancient Rome on Saturday, when victory for the colt in Kentucky would result in a monster payout.

Spencer has had just five rides for Charlie Hills in Britain this season, but they have resulted in three winners, including Ancient Rome's Glorious Goodwood strike, which came after Khaadem's shock 80-1 victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and before Equilateral landed a valuable York handicap last week.

All three horses run in the distinctive pink and green silks of Fitri Hay and her husband Jim, whose Ancient Rome contests the Mint Millions (11.28pm BST) at Kentucky Downs.

A mile Grade 3 on turf, the race is worth $2 million with $1m for first prize, but a bonus of that value is on offer for horses bred in Kentucky, of which the Hills raider is one.

Spencer is hoping Ancient Rome's ability to handle the twists and turns of Goodwood can help him at the venue.

"I rode there four years ago for Brendan Walsh and Gordon Elliott and it's like Brighton – it's nothing like any of the other American turf tracks," he said.

All smiles: Jamie Spencer after winning on Khaadem at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

"You swing to the right at the mile start, a bit like they do at the start of the Derby at Epsom, before they swing back to the inside rail.

"The gradients are much higher in the back straight before you go downhill to the home turn, which is about half a mile from home, then there's quite a long home straight on a dogleg.

"Annapolis is a Grade 1 winner, so he has a high level of form, but I guess the track will take a bit of knowing and it will be interesting to see which horses handle it best.

"If they had rain it would suit my lad, but he's a son of War Front and generally they like fast ground. He did well to win at Goodwood and he's Kentucky-bred, which is why he's going for this race with the bonus on offer."

Ancient Rome was owned by the Coolmore partners and trained by Andre Fabre before switching to the Hays and Lambourn-based Hills.

"I think all summer they've been on about this race," Spencer added. "He didn't really perform in his last few starts in France after the Hays bought him, but he got back on track at Goodwood, so we'll give it a whirl. We're under no illusions, but the prize-money is huge."

Spencer, whose CV includes championships in Britain and Ireland, has five rides on the Kentucky Downs card and flagged up Highway Robber and Good Heart as having solid chances.

