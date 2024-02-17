'It's a dream come true' - Saffie Osborne becomes first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan

Saffie Osborne secured another breakthrough moment in her career on Friday when she became the first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan.

Osborne, 21, produced a spectacular ride on the inside rail when aboard Ouzo – who is trained by her father Jamie – in the 1m1f Lord Glitters Handicap, denying the Godolphin duo of Highbank and First Sight.

Speaking in Doha on Saturday morning, where she rides Emaraaty Ana for her father in the Dukhan Sprint, Osborne said: "It's a dream come true to have ridden a winner there and hopefully it's the first of many.

"I didn't really think about the historic part of it, it's always somewhere I've wanted to ride winners because I've grown up watching Dad train plenty of good horses who have won there.

"I've been really lucky to have had more high-profile winners in the last year or so of my career, so to get a big one like that for Dad was really special."

Ouzo: scored at Meydan on Friday

The young jockey expressed her delight at riding winners again having returned from a spell on the sidelines last month after she tore ligaments in her knee in a fall at the beginning of October.

She said: "Those are the days you do the hard slog for every day. It was a fairly gruelling three months on the sidelines, but it's days like yesterday which remind you why you do it."

