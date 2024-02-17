Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:02 HaydockHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:02 HaydockHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
International

'It's a dream come true' - Saffie Osborne becomes first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan

Saffie Osborne: pictured at Al Rayyan in Doha after riding a winner at Meydan on Friday
Saffie Osborne: pictured at Al Rayyan in Doha after riding a winner at Meydan on FridayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Saffie Osborne secured another breakthrough moment in her career on Friday when she became the first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan.

Osborne, 21, produced a spectacular ride on the inside rail when aboard Ouzo – who is trained by her father Jamie – in the 1m1f Lord Glitters Handicap, denying the Godolphin duo of Highbank and First Sight. 

Speaking in Doha on Saturday morning, where she rides Emaraaty Ana for her father in the Dukhan Sprint, Osborne said: "It's a dream come true to have ridden a winner there and hopefully it's the first of many.

"I didn't really think about the historic part of it, it's always somewhere I've wanted to ride winners because I've grown up watching Dad train plenty of good horses who have won there.

"I've been really lucky to have had more high-profile winners in the last year or so of my career, so to get a big one like that for Dad was really special."

Ouzo: scored at Meydan on Friday
Ouzo: scored at Meydan on Friday

The young jockey expressed her delight at riding winners again having returned from a spell on the sidelines last month after she tore ligaments in her knee in a fall at the beginning of October.

She said: "Those are the days you do the hard slog for every day. It was a fairly gruelling three months on the sidelines, but it's days like yesterday which remind you why you do it."

Read these next:

'It’s something we do with horses of this quality' - Jamie Osborne prepares for first Qatar runner with Emaraaty Ana 

Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon among star names taking part at burgeoning Amir Sword Festival on Saturday 

'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out in Qatar 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 17 February 2024inInternational

Last updated 10:31, 17 February 2024

iconCopy
more inInternational
more inInternational