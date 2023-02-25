'It meant a lot for us all in Saudi Arabia' - Saudi Cup team hope for second successive win

, last year's shock winner of the Saudi Cup, has connections excited for a repeat bid in the world's richest race on Saturday evening ().

Assistant trainer Hisham Abdulwhaed said: "Last year's win meant a lot for all of us – the team, the prince and everyone here in Saudi Arabia. It was great and Inshallah it will happen again."

The locally trained Emblem Road was an unconsidered 50-1 chance in last year's race, but is firmly on the radar this time around.

Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz's son of Quality Road warmed up for this year's contest with a four-length victory at the track in January over a mile, and the team are hoping the five-year-old can improve for another year in training.

The team, in a similar position to last year with their fourth-placed Making Miracles, will have another string to their bow with , winner of The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Cup last time . The four-year-old, another son of Quality Road owned by the prince, will be ridden by Victor Gutierrez.

"Emblem Road and Scotland Yard are two different horses but look in great condition," said Abdulwhaed. "Emblem Road is bigger and there's a serious difference in him compared to last year."

The sunrise over King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Saudi Cup will be televised by 35 broadcasters this year and the Japanese field six challengers: Crown Pride, Panthalassa, Vin De Garde, Jun Light Bolt, Geoglyph and Cafe Pharoah. , has not won since landing last year's UAE Derby, but was most recently a close second in the Grade 1 Champions Cup.

Assistant trainer Masafumi Matsuda said: "Crown Pride has plenty of speed as well as a big stride, which I think are necessary assets to run well on the dirt here."

