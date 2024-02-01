'It makes more sense to come here than stay home' - Bell hoping Destructive can earn crack at UAE Derby

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Michael Bell is fielding his first runner in Dubai for six years in Destructive , who goes on trial for the Group 2 UAE Derby in the Lincoln Presidential Race (2.05 ).

The conditions event, which is over 1m1½f on dirt, has attracted 15 runners with the Bell runner drawn in stall seven.

Destructive, who finished an eyecatching second on his sole start over a mile at Chelmsford in November, is the first Fitzroy House runner at Meydan since Big Orange in 2018.

The latter was effective on turf as he showed when second in the Dubai Gold Cup in 2016, but Destructive will tackle the neighbouring dirt track as he is a half-brother to two winners on a similar surface in the US.

Speaking from Dubai, Bell’s son and assistant Nick said: “Destructive ran a race full of promise on his debut at Chelmsford and has a dirt pedigree on both sides, so we thought we would give it a go out here.

"He seems to be training well on the surface and although we won’t know 100 per cent whether he’ll go on the surface until the stalls open, we couldn’t be happier with the way he’s training.”

Meydan: where the action will unfold on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bell, who bought Destructive himself for €85,000 at the Arqana Breeze Up Sales last year, added: “There’s a good programme out here for middle-distance, dirt three-year-olds which finishes with the UAE Derby, but obviously he has a few hoops to jump through before that.

"World Cup night would be the target if he were to run well and before that there is the Listed Al Bastakiya on February 26, which is basically the Derby trial.”

On the idea behind taking a once-raced maiden to Meydan, he said: “These dirt races are worth a lot of money and after his eyecatching debut we thought it made more sense to come out here and try to pick up some nice prize-money rather than staying at home and getting £4,000 for winning a maiden.”

Rather than brave the cold winds blowing across Newmarket heath, Destructive has enjoyed the warmer weather in the Middle East where he has been for over three weeks.

Bell added: “He flew out on January 5 and has had plenty of time to acclimatise, and we’ve got Ben Coen on board, who knows the track very well and has been riding a lot of winners for Michael Costa. He’s been in to ride the horse out on numerous occasions and is very happy with his wellbeing.”

