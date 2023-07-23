'I was confident all the way' - rare Haskell raid pays off for Mandella as Geaux Rocket Ride shines

It is not far off 3,000 miles from Richard Mandella's California base to Monmouth Park, so he was not sending Geaux Rocket Ride to the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes for nothing, and the decision paid off when the colt asserted readily in the closing stages on Saturday.

A Hall of Fame trainer, Mandella won the Haskell in 2000 with Dixie Union, his only previous runner in New Jersey's most significant race.

Worth $1 million, the Haskell is seen as a major link between the US Triple Crown races and the Breeders' Cup, and its roll of honour is decorated with champions, including American Pharoah, who won in 2015.

It now features the name of Geaux Rocket Ride, owned by Pin Oak Stud LLC and partnered by Mike Smith, registering his fourth Haskell victory.

He had a length and three-quarters in hand of Kentucky Derby winner Mage with Bob Baffert's well-touted Arabian Knight two lengths further away in third.

“When Arabian Knight went out to the front I was very happy that the two horse [Awesome Strong] went out there with him,” said Smith.

“He wasn’t getting away with anything easy and on his own, which I wasn’t going to let happen if someone else didn’t do it.

“But I was glad someone else did the dirty work and I was able to tip out and just relax. I always felt like I had a lot of horse left, but you don’t know. When you get to them, they might, too, so I was just happy.”

Taking his record to three wins from four outings, Geaux Rocket Ride is 12-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes to win the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita on November 4.

“He was the right horse for the right race at the right time," Mandella said of his rare Monmouth Park runner.

As regards tactics, the 72-year-old trainer, who saddled Pleasantly Perfect to capture the 2004 Dubai World Cup, added: "We talked about it and the horse has good natural speed, and we realised that Baffert’s horse [Arabian Knight] on the outside was fast and planning to go to the lead, most likely.

“We thought we’d just let him run out of there a little bit, and he settled so nicely in his last race that we’d let that happen unless everybody took back. They didn’t take back. We did. I was confident all the way."

Gustavo Delgado, who trains Mage, was far from downbeat. "This horse is very, very good," he said. "I think that five or six works would have been better, but I had only four [going into the Haskell]. This race was very good for him. This sets him up going forward. It’s a long year. There are many more races.”

The Arabian Knight team reacted similarly. “It’s quite possible that the long layoff caught up to him,” said Jimmy Barnes, a key figure in the Baffert operation.

"“He hasn’t run since the end of January. He jumped out of there running and he was just third best today. We’re just starting the second half of the schedule [for three-year-olds] and there are a lot of races left to run.”

