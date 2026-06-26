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'It's not even up for debate' - Ka Ying Rising team take swipe at Royal Ascot prize-money as they shut down speculation

Conquering another Everest is the priority for the world's best sprinter

Ka Ying Rising: scored an 19th successive win at Sha Tin on Monday
Ka Ying Rising: Hong Kong superstar has won his last 20 races
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Hopes that the best sprinter in the world might run at Royal Ascot next year were dashed on Friday when Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising was ruled out of the meeting.

The prize-money he would earn for winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes is not enough to tempt the syndicate who own the nine-time Group 1 winner.

Ascot had described him as "target number one" and vowed to do "everything we can to make the package as attractive as we possibly can" to lure across a gelding who is being prepared for an attempt to win the Everest in Australia for the second time.

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