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'It's not even up for debate' - Ka Ying Rising team take swipe at Royal Ascot prize-money as they shut down speculation
Conquering another Everest is the priority for the world's best sprinter
Hopes that the best sprinter in the world might run at Royal Ascot next year were dashed on Friday when Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising was ruled out of the meeting.
The prize-money he would earn for winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes is not enough to tempt the syndicate who own the nine-time Group 1 winner.
Ascot had described him as "target number one" and vowed to do "everything we can to make the package as attractive as we possibly can" to lure across a gelding who is being prepared for an attempt to win the Everest in Australia for the second time.
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Published on inHong Kong
Last updated
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- Ka Ying Rising 'target number one' for Royal Ascot next year with David Hayes camp making 'positive noises'
- 'It’s all been worthwhile' - Zac Purton celebrates becoming the first jockey to ride 2,000 winners in Hong Kong
- Romantic Warrior leaves it late and forced to survive stewards' inquiry but becomes just third Hong Kong Triple Crown winner
- HK$97.1 million - Ka Ying Rising shatters World Pool betting turnover record despite cramped odds for Sha Tin romp
- Hong Kong Jockey Club chief warns 'ill-measured' British affordability checks are causing pain for other racing jurisdictions