'It's definitely going to be a learning curve' - Dylan Browne McMonagle on kick-starting 2026 with Hong Kong stint

Dylan Browne McMonagle admits it will be hard to top his breakthrough 2025, during which he won his first jockeys' championship and scored at the Breeders' Cup, but he has no intention of resting on his laurels and hopes a three-month "learning curve" in Hong Kong can kickstart his title defence.

The 22-year-old has an opportunity to demonstrate his talents to local trainers on Sunday, when partnering Al Riffa in the Hong Kong Vase and Galen in the Hong Kong Cup for Joseph O'Brien, before joining world-class jockeys such as Zac Purton and James McDonald in the weighing room next month.

Browne McMonagle adds to a growing list of British and Irish jockeys , including Hollie Doyle, Richard Kingscote and David Probert, in the Hong Kong jockey ranks on a short or season-long licence.

"Last year I applied to ride here, but it's a tough place to get into and I was lucky to get the invitation to come for three months," said McMonagle. "I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a tough task with lots of good riders.

"It's a small circle that's very competitive and it's definitely going to be a learning curve, but that's what you want when you're starting out.

Ethical Diamond: winner of the Breeders' Cup Turf under Browne McMonagle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"You want to be riding against the best as often as possible, and just being in the weighing room with some of the riders based over here will be very good. It's all going to be a new experience but it's where I want to be. I'm also lucky I'm associated with a yard like Joseph's that isn't afraid to send horses internationally, and I'm able to ride them wherever they go."

McMonagle was crowned Irish champion jockey for the first time this year, beating Colin Keane, and recorded his biggest success when winning the Breeders' Cup Turf aboard Ethical Diamond for Willie Mullins. He also won the Irish St Leger on Al Riffa.

On what he hopes to achieve next season, the jockey added: "We'll get to the end of the year before setting targets but, looking back, it was a great year in terms of numbers, with a few Group 1 wins along the way and a Breeders' Cup winner. It'll be hard to beat and if I get near that again it'll be brilliant."

