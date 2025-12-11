'I never feel like he's going to lose - he gives you that much confidence' - James McDonald relishing Romantic Warrior's bid for Hong Kong history

James McDonald provided some unique insight into the pressure and privilege of partnering one of Hong Kong's greatest champions and the highest-earning thoroughbred in history when the leading jockey simply said he never feels as though Romantic Warrior will be beaten.

The seven-year-old is odds-on favourite to become the first horse to win four races at Sha Tin's lucrative International meeting in Sunday's Hong Kong Cup following a comfortable Group 2 success over multiple Group 1 winner Voyage Bubble last month, his first start after surgery to an injured fetlock.

Romantic Warrior has been a flagbearer for Hong Kong in recent seasons, earning more than £22 million in prize-money. Yet the Irish-bred son of Acclamation, who has also won at the highest level in Australia, Japan and the UAE, comes into the weekend a little under the radar relative to top sprinter Ka Ying Rising .

"It's pretty remarkable what he's trying to achieve," said McDonald, who was recently named Longines World's Best Jockey for a third time. "He's been such a good horse for such a long time – his longevity has been remarkable.

"We're looking forward to this weekend, but it's very competitive and he'll have to bring his A-game.

"He's a funny horse. I never feel like he's going to lose, no matter what. He gives you that much confidence. He always gives his best, which is the most important thing. He's got a great racing style and when it gets tough, he gets going. He's just a privilege to ride."

Romantic Warrior has raced four times this year and won the Jebel Hatta at Meydan in a course record time on his first start of 2025. He then finished second to subsequent Breeders' Cup Classic winner Forever Young, beaten a neck, on his first try on dirt in the Saudi Cup, before being beaten a nose by Soul Rush in the Dubai Turf in April.

He returned from a 232-day break to win last month, and McDonald said: "People have tried to poke holes in the time of that race, but it was as good a prep run as you could ask for after a long layoff. He's trained well and I'm sure there are exciting plans for him next year. I know Saudi Arabia will be on the radar again."

Romantic Warrior's rivals include the Joseph O'Brien-trained Galen and Quisisana for Francis Graffard, but there is no question about who is the one to beat, and McDonald added: "He absolutely loves his work and loves competing. That's what separates him from other horses."

Hong Kong Cup (Sha Tin, Sunday)

Coral: 2-9 Romantic Warrior, 5 Bellagio Opera, 11 Quisisana, 25 Galen, 33 Rousham Park, 40 Straight Arron, 50 Chancheng Glory.

