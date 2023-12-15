Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday selections at Sha Tin

Jumbo Fortune

7.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Invincible Sage

8.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Mugen

9.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

In-form trainer Pierre Ng is set for another day of opportunity by saddling five excellent chances, headed by Mugen in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (9.50), the finale on a ten-race card at Sha Tin.

Ng is running away with the championship, sending out 32 winners, ten clear of nearest rival Danny Shum, and should be followed with confidence while this outstanding run of success continues.

Australian-bred Mugen is a son of Deep Field, whose progeny have done well in Hong Kong. He was snapped up after easily winning a 6f maiden at Moonee Valley on his second start 12 months ago, and took three runs to open his local account last month.

He has been given a 7lb rise in the handicap, but even drawn a little wide in stall 11, he should still have the measure of this field. His danger is the unbeaten Ka Ying Victory, who faces Class 3 opposition after winning both his starts in restricted Griffin company.

Interestingly, Ng is saddling up the problematic Jumbo Fortune again, seven days after the gelding caught the eye when charging home for second to Winning Data over course and distance. This time, he lines up in the Class 4 7f handicap (7.40), with Karis Teetan replacing Keagan De Melo.

Jumbo Fortune is 0-25 in Hong Kong and has consistently disappointed, leading to a 20lb ratings drop since arrival. In Australia, he was a Group 3 winner for Team Hawkes at Rosehill in Sydney but, despite encouraging local trials, he has failed produce that form.

Possibly, Ng believes dropping the gelding out and coming late is a tactic that can work, so we enter the last-chance saloon with considerable caution. James McDonald’s mount Owners’ Praise is the danger in a tricky race.

Zac Purton has picked up the prized mount of the David Hall-trained Invincible Sage in the Class 2 5f handicap (8.10) as the four-year-old’s regular rider Hugh Bowman is still out injured, although expected back before the new year.

Invincible Sage won his last two starts with something in hand, giving the impression that a 6lb increase in the ratings and a step up in grade is not about to impede his progression. The able Carroll Street, who is a straight course specialist, is the main threat.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.05

2 Viva Chaleur

3 Smokey Bear

7.40

2 Jumbo Fortune

6 Owners’ Praise

8.10

6 Carroll Street

7 Invincible Sage

8.40

2 Aestheticism

3 Master Hero

9.15

5 Master Of Fortune

14 Star Mac

9.50

7 Mugen

10 Ka Ying Victory

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is at 5.00am.

Sha Tin card

