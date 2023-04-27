'Home is always home' - De Sousa considering Britain return despite brilliant Hong Kong spell

Silvestre de Sousa has yet to decide where he will ride beyond the Hong Kong season, but he is not ruling out a return to Britain in the near future.

The three-time British champion jockey relocated to Hong Kong last summer for the better opportunities on offer and although he has been content with the results on the track, he has found it hard being away from his family.

Speaking after riding trackwork at Sha Tin on Thursday morning, De Sousa said: "It's been great and I'm happy with the way things have gone. The trainers have been supporting me with regular rides and I've had a couple of Group 3 wins.