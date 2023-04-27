'Home is always home' - De Sousa considering Britain return despite brilliant Hong Kong spell
Silvestre de Sousa has yet to decide where he will ride beyond the Hong Kong season, but he is not ruling out a return to Britain in the near future.
The three-time British champion jockey relocated to Hong Kong last summer for the better opportunities on offer and although he has been content with the results on the track, he has found it hard being away from his family.
Speaking after riding trackwork at Sha Tin on Thursday morning, De Sousa said: "It's been great and I'm happy with the way things have gone. The trainers have been supporting me with regular rides and I've had a couple of Group 3 wins.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in