HK$97.1 million - Ka Ying Rising shatters World Pool betting turnover record despite cramped odds for Sha Tin romp

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Lowering his own course record for six furlongs at Sha Tin might have been the least surprising aspect of Ka Ying Rising's 20th straight success on Sunday, but the world's best sprinter helped shatter another barrier in the process.

The win pool of HK$97.1 million (£9.14m/€10.56m) for the FWD Chairman's Sprint Prize was the biggest ever wagered on World Pool, with Ka Ying Rising accounting for 97 per cent of all bets struck.

The David Hayes-trained superstar was returned at 1.05 or 1-20, the lowest price available on a single in World Pool, with just HK$2.7m (just over £254,000/€293,000) bet on his seven opponents combined.

The size of the win pool on Sunday dwarfed the previous record of HK$63.8m (around £6m/€6.9m), which was set for Ka Ying Rising's previous outing in the Group 2 Sprint Cup.

Zac Purton celebrates Ka Ying Rising's 20th win on the spin at Sha Tin Credit: Wallace Yeung/Hong Kong Jockey Club

Hong Kong Jockey Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said: "I’ve never seen a tote figure like this, with almost HK$100million in the Win pool and the second favourite returning at odds of 90.50.

“Ka Ying Rising is by far the best horse in the sprinting world that we’ve ever seen. He breaks the track record again. The effortlessness in how he dominates the race against a world-class sprinter in Satono Reve, it is absolutely sensational."

The popularity of Ka Ying Rising as well as a truly international cast for the FWD QEII Cup – in which Romantic Warrior turned away Japan's Masquerade Ball and French-trained Sosie – helped power World Pool turnover on Champions Day to an 18 per cent year-on-year increase, with HK$1.798 billion (around £169.3m/€195.3m) wagered across the eleven races.

Read more on Ka Ying Rising:

'One of the all-time greats' - outstanding Ka Ying Rising earns 20th straight win and breaks course record again in remarkable rout

Ka Ying Rising trainer reveals what it would take to tempt connections into future trip to Royal Ascot

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