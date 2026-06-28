Andrea Atzeni brings up 60 winners in Hong Kong as lucrative season continues with Sha Tin double

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Andrea Atzeni reached his target of 60 winners in Hong Kong this season thanks to a double on Saturday's Sha Tin card.

Wins aboard Master Lucky and Colourful King took him to the landmark with five fixtures remaining in what is already his best campaign since relocating from Britain in 2023.

Only Zac Purton, on 134 winners, is ahead of him in the jockeys' championship. Hugh Bowman is one winner behind Atzeni on 59, with Karis Teetan and Jerry Chau next in the running on 46.

Andrea Atzeni rides Giavellotto out at Sha Tin Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Atzeni said: "Reaching 60 wins was a target; I thought it was a nice number and we got there today, and we’ve got a few meetings left, so I can’t complain."

On Colourful King, who won the feature Pearce Memorial Challenge Cup for David Eustace, he said: "It was brilliant to get back on him. I rode him in his earlier days and I sort of missed him early on in the season. He did it quite well tonight."

Since his switch Atzeni has ridden outside Hong Kong on several occasions, most notably when deputising for Oisin Murphy on Giavellotto to finish fourth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October. The pair finished runner-up in the Hong Kong Vase two months later.

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