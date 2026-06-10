History-making South African jockey S'manga Khumalo banned for ten years after being found guilty of race-fixing

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S'manga Khumalo , who made history as South Africa's first black champion jockey and competed in the 2014 Shergar Cup, has been banned from racing for ten years after being found guilty of race-fixing.

After being raised in one of the country's most violent townships, KwaMashu in Durban, Khumalo rose through the ranks and partnered more than 2,300 winners, including 22 successes at Group 1 level. He became the first black jockey to win the Durban July and gained popularity as one of the weighing room's most charismatic figures, earning the nickname 'Bling' thanks to his peroxide hair and crystal stud earrings.

Khumalo was stood down in March by the National Horseracing Authority and charged with three offences. He pleaded guilty and was found guilty of communicating inside information with an unauthorised person, named Noor Iqbal, that could be used for betting purposes.

He also admitted to receiving more than £5,000 in return for information "and/or riding, or agreeing to ride, in a manner intended to affect the performance of a horse and/or the outcome of a race for betting purposes".

A third charge, which related to races that took place between October 2025 and February 2026, alleged that the 40-year-old had "dishonestly and intentionally" failed to ensure his horse ran on its merits by restraining, failing to obtain the best possible placing or deviating from instructions. Khumalo pleaded not guilty but was found guilty by an NHA inquiry board.

On Wednesday the inquiry board announced the cancellation of Khumalo's licence with immediate effect, and said: "Mr Khumalo is precluded from applying for, renewing, holding, or being issued any jockey licence for a period of 15 years, commencing March 23, 2026, of which five years are suspended for 15 years. Mr Khumalo has the right of appeal."

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