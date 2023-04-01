'Historic' new US anti-doping measures stopped by court injunction after just four days

New uniform anti-doping regulations across every state in the US, , have been paused after just four days and delayed following a ruling from a federal judge.

More than 700 samples were taken by the newly formed Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (Hisa) following its approval to regulate by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday, yet measures will now not be introduced until at least May 1. It comes after an injunction was put in place on Friday following a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

The lawsuit challenging Hisa came from a number of groups, including the state of Texas, and the plaintiffs protested there was only a day between Hisa launching its program and the Federal Trade Commission approving its regulation. United States District Court Judge James Hendrix ruled it was a "substantive" change of rules, and according to section 553 of the Administrative Procedure Act, there must be a 30-day period between issuing and implementation.

Any positive samples collected during the four days of Hisa's operation will be subject to previous state rules.

Lisa Lazarus, chief executive of Hisa, said earlier this week that the nationwide implementation of new measures would be a "historic moment" for the sport, and expressed confidence the uniform measures would still go ahead.

The change comes following a number of high-profile doping cases in the US, including the medication failure of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and an uncovering by the FBI of a doping ring associated with former trainers Jorge Navarro and Jason Servis.

Lazarus told Bloodhorse: "We'll hand the keys back to the states and be ready to take over again on May 1. Ultimately we're here to serve the industry and I think that just creates more chaos so at this point we know it's 30 days and we can plan for that and communicate that so we don't have this back and forth."

The National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA), leading the protest against the new regulations, hailed the court ruling. The body argued the new regulations would cause significant damage to owners and trainers and have previously taken legal action.

HBPA chief executive Eric Hamelback said: "We're very pleased that the National HBPA has defeated HISA in the courts yet again. It was reckless and irresponsible of the Authority and the FTC to rush to implement these brand new rules this weekend. Horsemen need time and we were glad to stand for them once again."

Read more here

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.