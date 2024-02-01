'He's a giant of a horse' - can Isle Of Jura land another big pot in Bahrain for George Scott?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Newmarket trainer George Scott is dreaming of more big-race success with Isle Of Jura , who faces eight rivals in Friday’s Listed Al Khalifa Cup (12.45 ) in Bahrain.

The four-year-old, who will be ridden by Callum Sheppard, has spent the winter in Bahrain, winning the Al Muharraq Cup over course and distance in December, and finishing a narrow second in the Al Dana Cup.

Owned by Shaikh Nasser’s Victorious Racing, Isle Of Jura runs in Listed company for the first time and Scott is confident of his chances.

He said: "Isle Of Jura has not surprised me in terms of how well he’s done in Bahrain. He’s really thrived in the conditions, and the lovely fast ground was always going to suit him.

"I thought he’d win first time out and then we were gutted with the draw [14] we got next time, yet despite that he ran a huge race."

Scott added that landing prize-money of just over £70,000 for first place would mean a great deal to Shaikh Nasser.

He said: "His Highness has been a wonderful supporter of mine and has played a key part in reviving the fortunes of the yard, entrusting me with some really talented, speedy two-year-olds, as well as Isle Of Jura, who is a completely different type of horse, a giant of a horse with a late-maturing pedigree.

"Shaikh Nasser has come to watch both of Isle Of Jura’s runs in Bahrain. I think he enjoys hosting us and he certainly enjoys competing. He is so enthusiastic; he loves to win but is also so gracious when things don’t go so well. It would be a thrill to train a horse to win a Crown Prince’s Cup [Al Khalifa Cup] for him."

Among Isle Of Jura’s rivals is the Charlie Appleby-trained Local Dynasty , who will be partnered by Tom Marquand for the first time. The four-year-old has won four of his nine starts for Godolphin, including when scoring in the Zabeel Turf at Meydan last month.

Appleby said: "Local Dynasty put up a good performance over this distance at Meydan and it was always the plan to head for this race afterwards. He looks in good order and hopefully the track will suit."

Godolphin will also be represented by Passion And Glory , who runs for trainer Saeed bin Suroor and jockey Kieran Shoemark.

Bin Suroor said: "Passion And Glory prefers racing on right-handed tracks, which is why we have brought him to Bahrain twice before. He was a nice winner of a Listed race at the course last season and returns in good form."

Lucander , who finished third to Isle Of Jura in the Al Muharraq Cup before reversing the form when landing the Al Dana Cup, reopposes for George Baker, while Ian Williams saddles Duc De Kent .

Zagato and Rollajam run for trainer Fawzi Nass, while the field is completed by Sovereign Spirit and American Flag .

