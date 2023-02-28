Breeders' Cup Classic-winning trainer to have licence restored following ten-year ban

Former trainer Rick Dutrow’s bid to have his licence restored after a ten-year ban received the green light on Monday when a status report from the New York State Gaming Commission's (NYSGC) executive director voiced support for reinstatement.

In his controversial career, Dutrow won the first two legs of the 2008 US Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – with Big Brown before the horse was all but pulled up when favourite for the Belmont Stakes.

Dutrow also won the 2005 Breeders' Cup Classic with Horse of the Year Saint Liam, but a string of violations boiled over in 2010 when one of his horses was found to have traces of the sedative butorphanol in his system after winning a race at Aqueduct. A search of the trainer’s barn also turned up three syringes of xylazine, a muscle relaxant.

As a result, in October 2011, he was fined $50,000 and his licence revoked for ten years. Dutrow went to court but was unable to have the decision overturned. His other violations include a 30-day suspension in 2009 for one of his horses testing positive for a breathing stimulant.

Dutrow's suspension ended on January 17, but he had to reapply for a licence since it was revoked by the NYSGC.

"He has a couple of more procedural steps to go through, but things are progressing in that regard," said NYSGC spokesperson Brad Maione. "The licence hasn't been approved yet, but once he gets all his paperwork in, he should be approved."

Dutrow began training in 1979 and has 1,811 winners from 7,204 starts (25 per cent) with earnings of $87,499,980.

When asked if the New York Racing Association would allow Dutrow to stable at its racetracks, NYRA vice president for communications Pat McKenna said. "NYRA will review an application for stall space should Mr Dutrow submit one in the future."

