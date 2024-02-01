'He looks a serious contender' - Charlie Appleby hoping to make it seven on the bounce in Meydan Group 3

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Charlie Appleby has won the last six runnings of the Group 3 Dubai Millenium Stakes and has done so with his first string on five of those occasions. New London is William Buick’s pick this time around over Warren Point .

New London has been gelded since he was last seen when beaten a head at Newmarket and is a previous winner at this level, winning the Gordon Stakes at 2022’s Glorious Goodwood meeting.

But there are a few factors against the son of Dubawi, including competition for the lead from the likes of Solid Stone and Trevaunance . The widest draw (8) won’t help on that front and he has been beaten at odds of 11-8 or shorter on four of his nine outings so possibly is not one to be taking a short price about.

Both of Jamie Osborne’s runners are interesting. Solid Stone was bought for 45,000gns in October and his best efforts came over this sort of trip for Sir Michael Stoute, including a Group 2 success. However, he lacks a recent run, unlike stablemate Sean , who ran a big race in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile earlier in the carnival. He has to carry a penalty but this race could work out well for his preferred waiting tactics.

Irish raider Trevaunance is another to consider dropping down to Group 3 level for the first time since a win at Deauville in 2022. She was a neck in front of Siskany when runner-up in a Group 1 at Cologne in September, form that received a timely boost when Siskany won the Al Khail Trophy here last week.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Sean and Solid Stone

We ran Sean over a mile first time, knowing he would probably improve for the step up in trip. This extra two furlongs will suit him and if he comes forward from his first run he should be very competitive. Solid Stone's main target is the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold on Super Saturday. We’re running him here with a view that it will bring him on for that.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of New London and Warren Point

We're hoping dropping back to a mile and a quarter is going to suit New London. This race has always been the plan for him and, if you take the best of his three-year-old form, he looks a serious contender. Warren Point proved what he could do in Bahrain and Qatar last year. He ran well enough out in America and then the ground was against him at Newmarket. He has wintered out in Dubai for a couple of years without actually running at Meydan, but I think the trip and track will suit.

Kate Harrington, assistant to Jessica Harrington, trainer of Trevaunance

She's travelled over to Dubai very well and Zara [Nelson], her rider, has been delighted with her. Shane [Foley, jockey] sat on her on Wednesday morning and was very happy with how she was too. We're looking forward to her running a big race.

Reporting by James Burn

