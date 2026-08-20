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'He leaves behind a remarkable legacy' - popular Brazilian jockey dies after suffering heavy fall
South American racing is in mourning after the death of one of Brazil's most promising jockeys due to injuries sustained in a fall in a race on Sunday.
Leandro Henrique, 27, suffered a heavy fall at Gavea in Rio de Janeiro. He was taken to hospital, and died on Wednesday.
Henrique was one of the biggest names in his native country, having ridden more than 1,000 winners. He started riding horses from the age of nine, before competing in races at 14.
His first success came at Gavea in June 2015, and he went on to win the jockeys' championship at the age of 16.
Henrique gained his breakthrough Group 1 victory on Emperor Roderic in the Grande Premio Brasil, the country's biggest race. He won 11 times at the highest level, including on Passion Of Detail at Gavea this month.
His success in the Grande Premio Brasil brought huge attention after Henrique began celebrating with 50 yards of the race remaining, unaware of a fast-finishing horse on his inside. Fortunately for the rider, he managed to hold on by a nose.
A statement from the Brazil Jockey Club said: "Jockey Leandro Henrique passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 19, at the age of 27.
"Leandro had been hospitalised since Sunday, August 16, after suffering a fall during the second race of the Jockey Club Brasileiro's programme.
"Promptly attended to by the medical team on the track, he was taken to Miguel Couto Hospital and, on Tuesday, transferred to Casa de Saude Sao Jose, in Humaita, where he remained under medical care."
The statement added: "Leandro leaves behind a remarkable legacy in Brazilian horseracing and a profound void among family, friends, professionals and admirers of the sport."
Henrique leaves a wife, Victoria Mota, and daughter, Manuela.
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