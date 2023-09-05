Former champion jockey in Germany Filip Minarik dies at the age of 48

Filip Minarik, the Czech-born former champion jockey of Germany who suffered life-threatening injuries in a fall at Mannheim in 2020, has died at the age of 48.

A popular figure in weighing rooms across the world, Minarik suffered severe brain trauma in the fall which left him in a coma for several weeks. Although he recovered to the extent that he returned as a regular presence on the racecourse, the end of his sporting career was something he struggled to cope with.

On Tuesday the German racing website galopponline.de confirmed that Minarik, a four-time champion jockey, had died on Monday, and carried a quote from his wife Katja.

"We fought so hard, but in the end we lost the battle against the ever-increasing depression," she said. "We need time to realize and process what has happened."

Minarik never won a Derby in his adopted homeland but twice landed the Preis der Diana [German Oaks] with Salomina (2012) and Well Timed (2018), as well as the country's most important all-aged prize, the Grosser Preis von Baden, on four occasions.

Minarik also participated for the European team in the 2019 Shergar Cup alongside Gerald Mosse and Adrie de Vries, winning aboard Stone Of Destiny.