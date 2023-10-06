German powerhouse Gestut Ammerland to disperse breeding stock at Arqana in December

Dietrich and Annabel von Boetticher’s Gestut Ammerland, one of Germany's most famous breeding operations, is to close and all of its stock will be dispersed at Arqana's Breeding Stock Sale, the Vente d'Elevage, in December.

The couple, who had to refute speculation about its future last year, are remaining at their property on Lake Starnberg near Munich and have hope that it might be active at some point again, but it is undoubtedly the end of an era.

They founded it in 1989 and Ammerland homebreds have so far won 17 Group 1 around Europe and further afield. Its alumni include the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winners Hurricane Run and Waldgeist, world-travelling siblings Borgia and Boreal, and Classic stars Golden Lilac and the top sire Lope De Vega.

It has won the German Derby several times, all of France’s Classic races, as well as the Irish Derby, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Coronation Cup and the Hong Kong Vase, among many others. Its current leading lights are the German Derby and Grosser Preis von Baden runner-up Mr Hollywood and the Listed winner and St Leger runner Chesspiece.

"After 35 years Dietrich and I have decided it is time to close Gestut Ammerland’s thoroughbred stud," Annabel von Boetticher said in a statement.

"We will of course remain at Ammerland and it is always possible that at some point in the future, when our children are older, we may decide to start again. We would like to thank everybody who has played a part in the wonderful adventure of Ammerland and we hope that other breeders will be able to enjoy success at the highest level with our families."

The dispersal includes Wildfeder, the full-sister to Waldgeist in foal to Siyouni, as well as Lady Frankel, the Group 1-placed Frankel half-sister to Lope De Vega. In total the Ammerland draft includes eight mares, four fillies out of training and two foals.

Ludovic Cornuel, bloodstock director of Arqana, said: "We feel extremely honoured to be entrusted with the dispersal of such a prestigious stud farm as Gestut Ammerland. The record of the Von Boettichers' entity on the track speaks for itself and is all the more impressive as it has been achieved through a very boutique operation.

"These remarkable bloodlines on offer represent a unique opportunity for buyers from across the globe and we are looking forward to welcoming them to Deauville for our December Vente d’Elevage."

