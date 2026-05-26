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Yorkshire-based owners eyeing more French joy after purchasing leading Prix de Diane hope

Concorde Agreement will be sporting new but familiar silks in next month's Prix de Diane Longines at Chantilly
Concorde Agreement will be sporting new but familiar silks in next month's Prix de Diane Longines at ChantillyCredit: Racing Post/Burton
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One of the leading domestic hopes in next month's Prix de Diane Longines will be racing under new ownership at Chantilly, after Yorkshire-based Bond Thoroughbred completed the outright purchase of Concorde Agreement.

The same owners enjoyed major success with their first French foray in 2025, with another private purchase, Maranoa Charlie, who rounded off last season with victory in the Group 1 Prix de la Foret on Arc day before heading to Tally Ho Stud in County Westmeath to begin a stallion career. 

A winner of the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux at Longchamp on her reappearance for trainer Pierre Groualle at the beginning of April, the daughter of Persian King just failed to hold the challenge of Lapotheose in the Group 2 Prix Saint-Alary on French Guineas day. 

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