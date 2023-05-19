Who are the Irish raiders running at Auteuil this weekend?

It's been 104 years since an Irish-trained horse last won French jumping's most prestigious race, the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris. The two-day meeting staged at Auteuil racecourse in Paris this weekend features plenty of big names and intriguing races. Here, we take a look at the Irish runners set to challenge for glory in France . . .

The globetrotting American Grand National winner comes here following a victory in the Oaksey Chase at Sandown. He is heading back over hurdles for Shark Hanlon, but has won six of his last 11 starts and arrives in top form.

This will be the eight-year-old's first visit to France as he bids to plunder another international pot, with Rachael Blackmore keeping the ride after their success at Sandown.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old finished second in this race last year and, like 12 months ago, arrives in Paris after a win in the Grade 1 Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown.

The 2019 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner has emerged on top in eight of his 20 starts over hurdles and bids to give Ireland's champion trainer a sixth win in the race.

Klassical Dream: one of several chances for Willie Mullins this weekend Credit: Patrick McCann

Two-time Stayers' Hurdle hero Flooring Porter is set to make his first appearance in France and arrives on the back of solid if not spectacular efforts at Cheltenham and Aintree this spring.

Danny Mullins again partners the powerful front-runner and the partnership has never finished worse than fourth on eight completed starts.

Mullins will also be represented on Saturday's card in this Listed contest. The five-year-old mare will be partnered by Paul Townend and finished fourth in this race last year.

She has improved since then, although her subsequent efforts have come over fences rather than hurdles. Her peak performance last season was in a Listed race at Fairyhouse last month, and she has since followed that up at Punchestown when chasing home Impervious.

The 2022 Grand National hero bids for French glory in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris. The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old comes here following fourths in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and in defence of his Grand National crown.

His last visit to Auteuil saw him pulled up in the Prix Heros XII, but it would be best to ignore that run over an inadequate trip. This stamina test of three miles and six furlongs will definitely suit and regular jockey Sean Bowen travels over for the ride.

France De Port has become a regular at Auteuil with four of his last eight runs coming at the track. He performed admirably in this last year when beaten 13 lengths behind Sel Jem in third.

The Mullins-trained eight-year-old did not threaten in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown twice but did place in the Glenfarclas Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and followed that with a third at this track.

That race was over 2m6f and he'll appreciate stepping back up a mile in distance.

Franco De Port and Johnny Charron return from their fine second in the Prix Ingre

Mullins is also represented by Carefully Selected, the joint-oldest runner in the field at the age of 11.

Like Noble Yeats, he was last seen competing in the Grand National at Aintree, although he did not threaten in the closing stages and faded into 14th, some 85 lengths behind Corach Rambler.

Despite his advancing years, he has only had eight starts over fences, winning four including last season's Thyestes Chase, and he cannot be entirely dismissed.

