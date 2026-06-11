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France
premium

Where are we with French racing's Task Force, budget cuts and horses on the Champs-Elysees?

Cape Orator wins the 2yo sales race at Longchamp on Saturday
The Task Force is attempting to right the ship of French racing's financesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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For those who view French racing as a prize-money paradise immune to the financial headwinds facing other nations thanks to the ever-bountiful PMU (pari-mutuel, the French version of the Tote), the announcement that France Galop's president Guillaume de Saint-Seine had appointed a five-strong Task Force to offer remedies to a deeply indebted budget must have come as a shock. 

With the first phase of the Task Force's recommendations on cuts to France Galop's operating budget now voted through by the board, where will the financial pain be felt? 

And what progress is being made in the quest to identify other potential revenue streams besides betting income? 

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France correspondent

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