- More
Where are we with French racing's Task Force, budget cuts and horses on the Champs-Elysees?
For those who view French racing as a prize-money paradise immune to the financial headwinds facing other nations thanks to the ever-bountiful PMU (pari-mutuel, the French version of the Tote), the announcement that France Galop's president Guillaume de Saint-Seine had appointed a five-strong Task Force to offer remedies to a deeply indebted budget must have come as a shock.
With the first phase of the Task Force's recommendations on cuts to France Galop's operating budget now voted through by the board, where will the financial pain be felt?
And what progress is being made in the quest to identify other potential revenue streams besides betting income?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inFrance
Last updated
- Diamond Necklace 4-6 for Prix de Diane as 11 declared for Chantilly Classic
- Aidan O'Brien takes two out of Prix de Diane but his unbeaten favourite remains as likely field revealed
- Pierre-Charles Boudot set to return to race-riding in France next week after licence is reinstated
- Watch: did the stewards get it wrong with Derby favourite deemed a non-runner? | The Front Page
- 'She’s not going for the day out' - William Haggas aims Lilt at Prix de Diane as Diamond Necklace heads 17 remaining entries
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Diamond Necklace 4-6 for Prix de Diane as 11 declared for Chantilly Classic
- Aidan O'Brien takes two out of Prix de Diane but his unbeaten favourite remains as likely field revealed
- Pierre-Charles Boudot set to return to race-riding in France next week after licence is reinstated
- Watch: did the stewards get it wrong with Derby favourite deemed a non-runner? | The Front Page
- 'She’s not going for the day out' - William Haggas aims Lilt at Prix de Diane as Diamond Necklace heads 17 remaining entries
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia