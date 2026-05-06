Zanthos 'on track' for French 1,000 Guineas bid rather than Group 3 at Lingfield on Saturday

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Zanthos is to stick to plan A and head for the French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp on Sunday, despite being 5-4 market leader for Saturday’s Group 3 Chartwell Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

The daughter of Sioux Nation has had the French Classic on her radar since she missed a possible trial at Newbury last month, when she had not quite come to herself, but connections are happy to travel rather than stay close to home.

Zanthos, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford , was given the Lingfield entry as a back-up in case there was a deluge of rain in Paris, but that does not look like materialising.

Ed Crisford said: “At one point it looked a poor forecast for Longchamp at the weekend, which is why Zanthos was also given an entry at Lingfield as she’s a fast-ground filly. They've had some rain over there, but the forecast now looks more favourable, with a temperature of over 20C, so we're on track for France.”

Zanthos, 8-1 third favourite with Paddy Power for the French 1,000 Guineas behind 11-8 market leader Diamond Necklace and 5-1 shot Narissa, was last seen winning the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket in September, after which connections resisted the urge to run in the Fillies' Mile.

Zanthos at the Rowley Mile last Thursday Credit: David Milnes/Racing Post

The form of that Rockfel win over The Prettiest Star received a boost when the runner-up finished fourth to True Love in the 1,000 Guineas at the weekend.

Crisford said: “We took Zanthos to the Rowley Mile last Thursday, when Oisin Murphy rode her in a seven-furlong workout with a lead horse, after which he was very happy.

"Sunday will be her first run around a bend, but her style of racing suggests she should enjoy it. She goes there with a good shout.”

A total of 14mm of rain fell at Longchamp in the 24 hours before Wednesday morning forfeits – the amount since the weekend is 30mm – moving the penetrometer reading to 4.2, or ‘collant’ (holding), ahead of a couple of drying days in the forecast.

The prediction for Sunday is ‘tres souple’, which would equate to no worse than soft on the GoingStick.

Zanthos is among 16 fillies who remain in line for the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches after the second forfeit stage.

The three fillies not to go forward are all trained in Ireland, with Willie McCreery taking out Skydance, while Aidan O’Brien removed Cheshire Oaks runner Sugar Island and Minerva.

That leaves Prix Marcel Boussac winner Diamond Necklace at the head of three potential Ballydoyle runners, the other two being Signora and Venosa.

The Remi Fradet-trained Baklawa will be added to the field at Thursday’s supplementary stage at no extra cost, having earned that right in the Prix de la Californie at Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.

Puerto Rico wins last season's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Fifteen colts stood their ground on Wednesday for the French equivalent of the 2,000 Guineas, the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

O’Brien reduced his potential squad to three with the removal of Flushing Meadow, leaving Puerto Rico , Dorset and Neolithic still in contention.

Johnny Murtagh did not go forward with Take Charge Star, while outsiders Vanvitelli and Canalejas also disappeared from the list.

Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (Longchamp, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 11-8 Diamond Necklace, 5 Narissa, 8 Zanthos, 10 America Queen, Green Spirit, 14 bar.

Poule d’Essai des Poulains (Longchamp, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 6-4 Puerto Rico, 4 Rayif, 6 Nighttime, 10 Wootton Centurion, Komorebi, 12 bar.

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