'We're leaning towards the Grand Steeple' - Noel George maps out next steps for star novice Il Est Francais

Il Est Francais and James Reveley winning the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton
Il Est Francais winning the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at KemptonCredit: Edward Whitaker

Joint-trainer Noel George believes the good ground at Kempton on Boxing Day was the key to Il Est Francais producing a sparkling display in trouncing Hermes Allen and company in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

Il Est Francais jumped and travelled with huge zest on his first run in Britain, earning flattering comparisons with the five-time King George winner himself, most notably from Kauto Star's trainer Paul Nicholls

The six-year-old will now be given a break by George and training partner Amanda Zetterholm and while spring targets are yet to be finalised with co-owners Richard Kelvin-Hughes and Nicolas de Lageneste, a campaign geared around a challenge for the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on May 19 remains his likely next step. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 1 January 2024inFrance

Last updated 18:30, 1 January 2024

