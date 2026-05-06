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France
premium

'We cannot follow the same trajectory of the last 20 years' - five-strong Task Force created to tackle French racing's financial woes

The scene at Longchamp on Saturday
French racing is facing a cash shortfall as betting revenues declineCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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French racing officials will seek to inject some urgency into reviving the sport with the appointment of a five-person Task Force, which has been handed the mission of finding alternative sources of revenue to supplement betting receipts from the PMU. 

In an open letter to racing professionals, France Galop president Guillaume de Saint-Seine said: "We cannot continue to follow the same trajectory of the last 20 years. The resources that have historically supported us are contracting, and that demands the creation of new revenue streams. The competitive landscape has been turned upside down and requires us to be more reactive. 

"This is all within the context of a society which is also changing very rapidly, requiring us to adopt permanent changes. Together we must build a new model, one which is simpler, more efficient and more durable. A model which must be ready to go from January 2027."

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