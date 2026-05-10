Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Francetoday
14:50 Longchamp
premium

'This is not expected for me, it's fantastic' - rampant Rayif shows how Aga Khan Studs is in the safest of hands

Princess Zahra Aga Khan (second left) welcomes back Rayif, a first winner of the Poule d'Essai des Poulains in the green Aga Khan Stud silks since 1999
Princess Zahra Aga Khan (second left) welcomes back RayifCredit: Racing Post/Burton
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

When there is a change at the top of one of the sport's great breeding operations there is always trepidation, but the Aga Khan Studs, it would appear, are in very safe hands under Princess Zahra Aga Khan's stewardship.

The princess views herself as a breeder rather than an owner, and is the guardian of some of the most important families in the thoroughbred stud book. 

Her late father, Aga Khan IV, shares the record of eight wins in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains with Edmond Blanc, although the last of those eight wins for the emerald green and red epaulettes came in 1999 with Sendawar; now Princess Zahra is on the honours board as well with Rayif

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy news editor
author image
France correspondent

Published on inFrance

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inFrance
more inBetting offers
more inFrance
more inBetting offers