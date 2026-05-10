- More
'This is not expected for me, it's fantastic' - rampant Rayif shows how Aga Khan Studs is in the safest of hands
When there is a change at the top of one of the sport's great breeding operations there is always trepidation, but the Aga Khan Studs, it would appear, are in very safe hands under Princess Zahra Aga Khan's stewardship.
The princess views herself as a breeder rather than an owner, and is the guardian of some of the most important families in the thoroughbred stud book.
Her late father, Aga Khan IV, shares the record of eight wins in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains with Edmond Blanc, although the last of those eight wins for the emerald green and red epaulettes came in 1999 with Sendawar; now Princess Zahra is on the honours board as well with Rayif.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inFrance
Last updated
- 'Very exciting' Diamond Necklace sparkles in French 1,000 Guineas - but what did the time of her performance tell us?
- 'These silks are walking on water' - yet more success for Princess Zahra and Francis Graffard as Rayif sets up big clash with Bow Echo
- Longchamp: Aga Khan speedster cut for Group 1 sprint at Royal Ascot after dominating rivals
- Twelve winners in a week and two more Classic favourites: Aidan O'Brien is intent on extending dominance into the French Guineas
- Aga Khan Studs to hold strong hand in both French Guineas on Sunday as crucial draw details are revealed
- 'Very exciting' Diamond Necklace sparkles in French 1,000 Guineas - but what did the time of her performance tell us?
- 'These silks are walking on water' - yet more success for Princess Zahra and Francis Graffard as Rayif sets up big clash with Bow Echo
- Longchamp: Aga Khan speedster cut for Group 1 sprint at Royal Ascot after dominating rivals
- Twelve winners in a week and two more Classic favourites: Aidan O'Brien is intent on extending dominance into the French Guineas
- Aga Khan Studs to hold strong hand in both French Guineas on Sunday as crucial draw details are revealed