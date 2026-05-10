'This is not expected for me, it's fantastic' - rampant Rayif shows how Aga Khan Studs is in the safest of hands

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When there is a change at the top of one of the sport's great breeding operations there is always trepidation, but the Aga Khan Studs , it would appear, are in very safe hands under Princess Zahra Aga Khan's stewardship.

The princess views herself as a breeder rather than an owner, and is the guardian of some of the most important families in the thoroughbred stud book.

Her late father, Aga Khan IV, shares the record of eight wins in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains with Edmond Blanc, although the last of those eight wins for the emerald green and red epaulettes came in 1999 with Sendawar; now Princess Zahra is on the honours board as well with Rayif .