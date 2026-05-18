'There was a click in my head and the memory came back' - jockey finally remembers fall two years ago on her return to Grand Steeple-Chase

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Welsh-born Charly Prichard gave outsider Bon Garcon a lovely waiting ride when flying home for second in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on Sunday, a result in stark contrast to her first mount in France's biggest jumps race two years ago.

However, her second on the six-year-old didn't erase the memory of her fall from Jojo Lapin in the 2024 race – far from it. In fact, the huge build-up to the Grand Steeple revived sensations Prichard said she previously had no recall of.

Asked about the contrasting emotions of her two rides in the race, Prichard said: "It was actually quite a strange experience. The first Grand Steeple I rode in I was knocked out at the oxer [the fourth fence], and I didn’t have any memory of the week leading up to it and the week afterwards.

"Today, when they started calling the names out and we went round the parade ring behind the name placards, there was a click in my head and the memory came back.

"It was a strange experience because you go from not having any memories to having all these memories of what went wrong.

"Then Bon Garcon jumps off, jumps fabulously and runs the race of his life. He’s on the up and he’s not had the best of preparations."

Prichard's fall in 2024 cost her what looked a golden opportunity of Grade 1 success in the race that followed. She was set to partner Karre D'As, who lined up in opposition to Bon Garcon, a 31-1 chance for joint-trainers Arnaud Chaille-Chaille and Francois Pamart, in this year's Grand Steeple, and Prichard's patience in the saddle was thrillingly rewarded as Bon Garcon rattled home for second behind Sel Jem.

Prichard said: "He jumped off expecting a faster pace and after we jumped the river [water jump] the first time, I grabbed a hold of him and just drew him back so he could breathe and have a chance of getting home.

"I had to take a pull and suffer for a lap to fill the tank up. That meant that going down the back [for the second time] he could attack the big ones instead of getting there on the reserve.

"There were others struggling and falling by the wayside, then they all came off the rail off the bend. The horse hangs left anyway so we snuck down the rail, he picked up the bit and it gave him a little bit of intent to get home."

Prichard added: "He’s a very sensitive horse – he’s had allergies and all sorts of issues with ulcers.

"The lad who looks after him has done a great job and he’s on the up. He’s six years old, he’s getting stronger and stronger, so why not come back with a great chance in the Haye Jousselin in the autumn on soft ground, which helps him get his confidence up because they go a bit slower."

Prichard's biggest success came on Motu Fareone in the 2023 Grade 2 Prix des Drags. She has bagged 187 winners in France during a decade with a licence, while her brother David won the 2022 Welsh Grand National on The Two Amigos.

Read these next:

Willie Mullins, Paul Townend and Rich Ricci combine for yet another Grade 1 victory - this time in the French Triumph Hurdle

Before affordability checks ruin everything, let's try this 40-1 shot in the Arc

Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.