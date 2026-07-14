Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France

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Bastille Day may be the moment that France remembers its revolutionary rebirth in 1789, but in racing terms, it also marks the halfway mark in the campaign on the Flat in France.

Longchamp will close its doors after the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris meeting on Tuesday evening and, by the time they reopen, the countdown to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be well and truly on.

So as leading trainers and jockeys turn their thoughts towards the major summer meeting at Deauville, what have been the dominant features of the first semester, and which horses might be in for a major say in the second half of the year?