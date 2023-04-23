Supersub Goa Lil gives George team a second string for French Champion Hurdle with Rambaud romp

Noel George began the spring with the idea he had a serious challenger for the Grande Course de Haies, France's version of the Champion Hurdle. Now he has two.

Il Est Francais is reported to be in fine form in readiness for his challenge and, in his absence, Goa Lil produced a clear career best to land the Grade 2 Prix Leon Rambaud under an attacking ride from Felix de Giles.

Those who remember Goa Lil as a hard-knocking handicapper for Nigel Twiston-Davies may be shocked with his level of success at Auteuil – crack hurdlers Theleme and Hermes Baie never landed a blow under what could charitably be described as less than inspired rides – but George was not entirely surprised by this success.

George said: "Nigel still owns him and he just told me 'don't gallop him lots, just let him enjoy himself and run him often'.

"He just gets in his rhythm and he's happy doing that. Felix said he was filling him up at every hurdle and he's very tough."

Having scored here over 2m5½f, Goa Lil will be asked to repeat the same tactics over an extra half-mile in the Grande Course.

"It will be no issue at all and better ground would get him in a better rhythm," said George. "When we got sent him we didn't think we'd be winning a Grade 2 around Auteuil. We've now got two for the Grade 1, which is really exciting.

"Il Est Francais was a bit quiet after his last run, so we gave him a couple of weeks, but he's now all guns blazing."

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

