'She’s not going for the day out' - William Haggas aims Lilt at Prix de Diane as Diamond Necklace heads 17 remaining entries

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Diamond Necklace heads five potential runners for Aidan O'Brien in Sunday's Prix de Diane Longines as 17 fillies remained in line for the Chantilly Classic following Monday's first forfeit stage.

Alongside the Ballydoyle quintet, no fewer than six of those to stand their ground are trained in Britain, with William Haggas set to saddle York Listed winner Lilt in France's €1 million version of the Oaks.

A daughter of Lope De Vega and owner/breeder James Wigan's Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf heroine Dank, Lilt appeared to need every yard of the mile in the Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes, and is certainly bred to appreciate the extra two and a half furlongs of the Diane.