Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:04 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:04 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
France
premium

'She’s not going for the day out' - William Haggas aims Lilt at Prix de Diane as Diamond Necklace heads 17 remaining entries

Tom Marquand riding Lilt (red) wins the Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes at York
Lilt: heads for Sunday's Prix de Diane Longines at ChantillyCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Diamond Necklace heads five potential runners for Aidan O'Brien in Sunday's Prix de Diane Longines as 17 fillies remained in line for the Chantilly Classic following Monday's first forfeit stage. 

Alongside the Ballydoyle quintet, no fewer than six of those to stand their ground are trained in Britain, with William Haggas set to saddle York Listed winner Lilt in France's €1 million version of the Oaks. 

A daughter of Lope De Vega and owner/breeder James Wigan's Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf heroine Dank, Lilt appeared to need every yard of the mile in the Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes, and is certainly bred to appreciate the extra two and a half furlongs of the Diane.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
France correspondent

Published on inFrance

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inFrance
more inBetting offers
more inFrance
more inBetting offers