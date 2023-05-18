Sean Bowen looking forward to Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris challenge with 'classy and adaptable' Noble Yeats

Willie Mullins told the press this week he half expects his nephew Emmet to be drying his eyes after the on Sunday and, should land French chasing's greatest prize, there might be some tears of joy shed by all involved.

Owner Robert Waley-Cohen has been buying quality French imports all the way back to 1999 Triumph Hurdle winner Katarino, while Long Run sported the families famous chocolate and orange silks in a pair of Grade 1 successes at Auteuil before transferring to Nicky Henderson just before his fifth birthday.

Sean Bowen will be having his first experience of Grand Steeple-Chase day but he has struck up a fine partnership with Noble Yeats this season after Sam Waley-Cohen's retirement from the saddle.

"I’m very excited and the horse has the class to be fourth in the Gold Cup and then fourth in the National off very nearly top weight," said Bowen. "I think he’s very classy and he should take to it. He won the National on his first try at the fences and I think he’s quite an adaptable horse so hopefully he can run well."

Noble Yeats and Sean Bowen give chase to Corach Rambler in the Grand National Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Emmet Mullins sent Noble Yeats for a sighter of Auteuil on his seasonal reappearance but, after making a serious mistake at the second obstacle, James Reveley wasted little time in pulling him up. That should not be taken as any proof one way or the other as to his ability to cope with the variety of obstacles encountered over 3m6f.

Bowen will be having his first ride in France but a lack of familiarity with the fearsome chase track at Auteuil proved no barrier to .

"I’d better find out where I’m going!" said Bowen. "I’ll get over there early, walk the course and watch the race from the last few years to see how it’s run and how horses jump each fence. I’ll be doing my homework."

Of the horse's effort in finishing behind Corach Rambler at Aintree, Bowen added: "I thought, off the weight, it was a great run. He stayed on very well and if he’d had the same weight as the year previous, he’d have nearly been winning the race.

Noble Yeats and Sean Bowen on their way to victory at Wexford in October Credit: Patrick McCann

"It was a very, very good run because it’s hard to win a Grand National off the weight he was carrying. You couldn’t really ask for much more."

As expected Paul Townend has opted to side with , last year's third and an Auteuil regular, while Danny Mullins will be aboard .

A plethora of big names have been declared for Saturday's (French Champion Hurdle), with Rachael Blackmore resuming her partnership with and Danny Mullins riding dual Stayers' Hurdle hero .

Townend stays loyal to , while Nico de Boinville has come in for the ride on . Willie Mullins also saddles (Lucas Zuliani) and (Johnny Charron), while 21-year-old rising star Gabin Meunier rides for Sophie Leech.

