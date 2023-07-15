Ramatuelle looks to take the next step towards stardom for Christopher Head in Prix Robert Papin

Ramatuelle looked a juvenile filly out of the ordinary when breezing to a five-length victory against the colts in the Prix du Bois, and will be a warm order to follow up in the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin (1.33 SKY).

The Justify filly's form has been further boosted since that race by Beauvatier, who caught her late on at Saint-Cloud in May and who routed his Listed rivals at Deauville last Sunday.

Part-owned by Tony Parker, a former point guard for the San Antonio Spurs, Ramatuelle is seeking to end a period of overseas dominance in this race, with British horses winning eight of the last nine runnings before Blackbeard captured it last year for Ireland and Aidan O'Brien.

The last success In this contest for France came in 2013 through Vorda, a filly who went on to land the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes.

Royal Ascot form is represented by His Majesty, the ride of Ryan Moore, who was fourth in a Norfolk Stakes that took a bit of a blow at Newmarket on Thursday, and has since finished third in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

Henri-Francois Devin has supplemented Balsam, who rallied to be eighth in the Queen Mary under Moore and who should appreciate the extra furlong, while Myconian – sixth in the Windsor Castle – was another late addition this week, Amy Murphy having sent him to France to win the Listed Prix Yacowlef at the beginning of the month.

In the Darley Prix Chloe (3.25), Araminta is seeking to step up on her Listed victory at Goodwood in May by landing this Group 3 for trainer Henry Candy.

Unraced as a two-year-old, Araminta has progressed rapidly this year with a victory in a Newbury maiden before earning black type when third in a Listed race at Goodwood in May. She built on that three weeks later when landing the Height Of Fashion Stakes in convincing style.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Erevann is the attraction in the Group 3 Prix Messidor (2.50), as he looks to build back towards his Group 1 target at Deauville on August 13.

Erevann was last seen when a close-up fouth to Anmaat in the Prix d'Ispahan, after which Rouget and the Aga Khan team elected to miss the Queen Anne Stakes.

"It's a prep race for the Jacques le Marois and this is what Jean-Claude has had in his head since we decided not to go to Royal Ascot," said the Aga Khan's representative, Nemone Routh.

"He's very happy with Erevann but it is a prep, it's not his ideal ground – he would prefer a bit of cut – but we can't miss this one. If he runs to form he should have a strong chance."

