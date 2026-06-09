Pierre-Charles Boudot set to return to race-riding in France next week after licence is reinstated

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Pierre-Charles Boudot is set to return to the saddle in France next week after being cleared to ride by the police and France Galop.

The rider's domestic licence was suspended in 2021 following his arrest on a charge of rape and his suspension was held in place for subsequent years at the request of the interior ministry on behalf of the police.

While a legal battle ensued, the Amiens Court of Appeal determined there were no grounds to proceed with the charges on Friday, with Boudot's lawyer Olivier Baratelli stating the jockey was "totally exonerated" after the ruling. Boudot has since been cleared by police and France Gallop has reinstated his licence, with the rider needing to pass a medical before making his competitive return.

His agent, Herve Naggar, posted the following message, which has been translated into English, on X on Tuesday morning: "@PCBOUDOT will finally get back in the saddle next week in France. Bravo to you for having endured these five years of nightmare. Proud to have accompanied you through this ordeal. The best is yet to come."

Boudot was the champion jockey in France in 2015, 2016 and 2020, while his best day in the saddle came when winning the 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist.

Pierre-Charles Boudot celebrates winning the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In recent years he had been riding in Qatar, where he won the Listed Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup aboard Make Me King in February. He also rode last year's Arc fourth Giavellotto to finish third in the Group 2 Amir Trophy.

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