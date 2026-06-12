Pierre-Charles Boudot set for first ride in France since 2021 at Compiegne on Saturday

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Pierre-Charles Boudot will take his first ride in France since the spring of 2021 when partnering Messager De Faust at Compiegne on Saturday.

The identity of Boudot's comeback ride following his reinstatement as a licensed jockey should not come as a total surprise, given Messager De Faust is trained by his brother-in-law Mickael Seror.

After a relatively low-key return, Boudot will be well and truly under the spotlight on Sunday when taking four rides on the Prix de Diane undercard , headlined by Group 1-winning miler Sahlan in the Prix Bertrand du Breuil.

Sahlan is owned by Al Shaqab, who employed Boudot in Qatar, initially as a work-rider while he was suspended in France and the ban was reciprocated in other racing nations.

Boudot was issued a licence to ride in Qatar in February 2025, and went on to be champion jockey there in 2025-26. Sahlan is one of two rides Boudot will take for champion trainer Francis Graffard, along with Jorolina in a newcomers' race for two-year-olds.

In addition, Boudot has been booked by Amy Murphy aboard Victoire Magique in the Group 3 Prix du Lys, and will ride Chaumiere De Pre in the 1m1f handicap for Gianluca Bietolini.

Boudot successfully reapplied for his licence in the wake of a judge in Amiens declaring an end to two separate prosecutions for rape.

He passed his medical examinations this week. The lowest weight he will ride at across any of his first five mounts is 58kg (9st 2lb), though he is booked for one at 57kg (9st) at Longchamp on Monday.

Read more . . .

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