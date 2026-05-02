No Lunch keeps up winning appetite with sixth win a row and a possible Group 1 star for Juddmonte emerges

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

No Lunch got up in the dying strides to deny the brave front-running effort of Seagulls Eleven in the Prix du Muget – a result which clearly meant a lot to trainer Christophe Ferland and the Wertheimer team.

"For once we got fast ground to run him on and that makes such a difference," said Ferland, who had previously sent the son of Dubawi out to five straight wins on the Polytrack at Deauville, Cagnes-sur-Mer and Chantilly. "He loves the all-weather during the winter and there he's been able to take their measure in conditions that suit.

"He's a lovely horse to be around and he always gives his best."

Seagulls Eleven made his first start since the Golden Eagle at Randwick last November and, having looked a sitting duck two out, really picked up again, ensuring No Lunch had to find plenty in the closing stages.

"He's run a really gutsy race," said Hugo Palmer. "I picked this race from quite some way out because I wanted to run him round a bend and in a small field.

"I couldn't have run him any sooner but with the benefit of hindsight, I think he's just been beaten with a horse who's had a run."

Palmer left Seagulls Eleven in the Lockinge Stakes at the latest confirmation stage and did not rule that race out. However, the Group 3 Prix Bertrand du Breuil at Chantilly in mid-June could also come into the reckoning.

"I'll keep half an eye on the Lockinge but I think he's more likely to come back to France," said Palmer. "He really served it up to them there and he's had a hard race."

Sunly shines

Christophe Soumillon and Sunly return after winning the G3 Prix Allez France Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Sunly could be on her travels in search of a Group 1 target as she recorded an excellent comeback success in the Prix Allex France.

Not seen since failing to reel in Qilin Queen at Longchamp last July, Juddmonte's Night Of Thunder filly produced a fine turn of foot to lead home a 1-2-4 for trainer Francis Graffard in the 1m2f contest.

"She's a super filly and she's done that on class alone," said Graffard. "She's a filly for 2,400 metres [a mile and a half] who doesn't show a whole lot in the mornings but, as you saw there, she was accelerating all the way up the home straight.

"For now there's no reason to take on the colts and I want to win a fillies' Group 1 with her. I don't know whether we'll stay in France next or go to Britain or Ireland, but her main target would be a race like the Prix Vermeille or the Yorkshire Oaks."

Read more:

'I trust her so much, she's dynamite' - Lossiemouth delivers another emphatic Champion Hurdle success

'She's a rare one' - deadly Dinoblue completes Cheltenham-Punchestown double for a second consecutive year

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.