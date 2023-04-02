Nick Littmoden celebrates biggest win since relocating as Imperil lands Prix du President de la Republique

Nick Littmoden celebrated the biggest win of his career since relocating to France when Imperil and Jack Quinlan charged home to land the Prix du President de la Republique at Auteuil.

Often referred to as France's version of the Grand National, the 'President' is run over 2m7½f of the Auteuil chase track and is the country's premier jumps handicap.

Littmoden trained over 600 winners when based in Newmarket and had Royal Ascot success in 2004 when Chateau Istana and Tom Queally won the Windsor Castle Stakes. In 2020 he relocated to near Moulins, an hour north of Vichy, where he trains a dual-purpose string.

"We planned this last year," said Littmoden. "We were third in this race last year with Captain Speaking when this horse was injured. I said to the owner [Gerry Chesneaux], whose birthday is today, we'll come back and win it next year with Imperil. He ran a very good comeback race when winning at Fontainebleau after a long time off so we said we'd come here, as it was always the plan."

Quinlan was having his first ride over fences at Auteuil, though it will be becoming his favourite Sunday destination, having won over hurdles with the popular Kalashnikov seven days ago.

"Jack rode him a couple of times for me in Britain," added Littmoden. "It's our first Graded win in France, although we won a Listed race with Captain Speaking. We are delighted. It's a big family effort with my wife Emma and my daughter Grace, plus the team that help us.

"My daughter works extraordinarily hard, she does it before school, after school. He's actually quite a tricky ride and my wife, who part owns him, loves him and rides him out most days. He's a wonderful horse and not bad since we bought him out of a claimer in Nimes."

Imperil was claimed by Toby Jones on Littmoden's behalf for €17,106 in November 2019 after unseating his rider with a race at his mercy. His winner's cheque at Auteuil was a cool €114,750.

