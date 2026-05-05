Mikel Delzangles strengthens his French Derby hand as Alam records smooth victory in Prix Greffulhe

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Alam got off the mark in style when landing one of the more recognised trials for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club, the Group 3 Prix Greffulhe.

In doing so he potentially doubled trainer Mikel Delzangles's hand for the Chantilly Classic on May 31, following last week's success in the Prix de Suresnes with Dolmalan.

It was jockey Antoine Hamelin's biggest success since returning to France last summer after five seasons in Hong Kong. He will be seeking a second victory in the Jockey Club if he keeps the ride on Alam, having partnered Saonois to success in 2012 just weeks after riding out his claim.

The lowest-rated of the four runners, Al Shaqab's homebred son of Zelzal was eased to the front inside the two-furlong marker and responded well, scoring by a length and a quarter from Regal Resolve under a hands and heels ride.

"We're all delighted with such a win and he's done nothing but progress," said Delzangles. "We gave him a little break after his second run and so it was something of a comeback when he ran well here last time."



On ground officially described as 'souple' – probably not much worse than a GoingStick reading of good to soft – Alam stretched out well. Delzangles doesn't believe a quicker surface would trouble the imposing colt, who also holds an entry in the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris over a mile and a half at Longchamp on July 14.

"That's perfect ground out there, it's neither too fast or too deep," said Delzangles. "He handled the Polytrack over the winter and I think he'd be fine if it dries out. The Jockey Club is a strong possibility now."

Saonois won the Jockey Club after finishing fourth in the 2012 Greffulhe, and more recently Study Of Man completed the double in 2018.

More on the key Prix du Jockey Club Trials . . .

'I think there are a few more lengths under the bonnet' - Hawk Mountain set for French Derby after winning return

Green machine continues to roll as Dolmalan and Zayida post Classic trial successes for in-form Aga Khan Studs at Chantilly

'This is a special family to us' - Pearled Majesty sets up Jockey Club tilt in the silks of Criquette Head

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